In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3