In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3