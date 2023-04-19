In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs Wrangler Comparison