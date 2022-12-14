In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 34.99 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.3 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4