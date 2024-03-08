Exter vs Altroz: What We Know About Hyundai's Micro-SUV and Tata's Hatch Prices

Since their introduction, the two cars have experienced tremendous demand. These two models have been bestsellers despite being from different brands and body styles. The Hyundai Exter is an SUV, while the Tata Altroz is a hatchback. Despite this fundamental difference, these cars have made a mark based on their diverse features.

There are several variations available for both models with respective features and engine-gearbox combinations. The price also varies based on the model variant. This article aims to thus examine the current data regarding the prices of these two models.

A Comparison of Prices

Both the Exter and Altroz come with competitive pricing and similar seating. The following table aims to analyse the pricing of the two as of this year. The prices mentioned are all on-road prices in Delhi.

Parameter Exter Altroz Base Model Price Rs. 7.29 lakhs Rs. 7.22 lakhs Top Model Price Rs. 10.70 lakhs Rs. 12.53 lakhs CNG Model Price Rs. 9.50 lakhs to 10.31 lakhs Rs. 8.54 lakhs to 12.22 lakhs. Automatic Model Price Rs. 9.23 lakhs to 11.33 lakhs Rs. 9.42 lakhs

Inspecting the Hyundai Exter

The Exter is a new offering from the brand that has 12 variants. Hyundai's positioning strategy and market expectations led to a price below ₹10 lakh. Naturally, this number could change based on regional market conditions, optional features, and trim levels. However, considering its fashionable design, cutting-edge technology, and adaptable performance capabilities, the Exter is positioned to give exceptional value for money even at this anticipated price range. This micro-SUV comes in a price range of ₹ 7.39 lakh to ₹ 11.28 lakh.

Design Language

The Hyundai Exter is designed in the new compact style. A new black-finished parametric grille has been added to the front fascia. The headlamps and the recognisable H-shaped LED DRLs are located above the grille. A skid plate and the Exter inscription above the grille further add prominent front-end features. The sleek diamond-cut alloy wheels and black body cladding of the Hyundai Exter are visible in its side profile. The roof rails and the blacked-out pillars give the Exter a more rough appearance. The Exter's rear appearance is understated but sophisticated.

The interior of the Hyundai Exter is completely black, with the AC controls and vents coloured in a contrasting hue. The big touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard. Thanks to ample head, knee, and leg room, passengers in the backseat also enjoy a joyous ride. The rear seats are relatively comfortable.The 391-litre boot space allows for decent storage capacity.

Engine and Performance

A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine is available in the Hyundai Exter. In addition, the 1.2-litre petrol engine comes with a factory-installed CNG fuel alternative. The CNG version generates 95 Nm of torque and 69 horsepower. The Hyundai Exter has two different gearbox options: a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT). The Exter's CNG versions only get the5-speed manual gearbox.

An Overview of the Altroz

This is a premiumhatchback from Tata Motors, which has thirty-three variants. The Altroz price ranges between ₹ 7.37 lakh and ₹ 12.63 lakh. The Altroz is positioned as a strong choice for customers looking for a luxury driving experience without going over budget in this price range. It has been making waves since its introduction based on its high-quality features and durability.

Design Language

The Tata Altroz hatchback has five seats and a tough exterior. Its small headlamps nicely complement its sharp front grille. The grille and headlights partially hide the front bumper. In addition, the bumper has LED DRLs and fog lamps. The pronounced creases on the bonnet emphasise the dynamic impression of the front end.

The Altroz's interior is exquisite with the dual-tone dashboard. It also features a layered design and a unique colour scheme. The flat-bottom steering wheel is accentuated with chrome, while the floating infotainment display brings a host of features. Leather has also been applied to the steering wheel and gear shift lever.

Engine and Performance

This car has four engine options.

ENGINE POWER 1.2-Litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 88 PS @ 6000 RPM (64.75 kW) 1.2-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine 110 PS @ 5500 RPM (80.9 kW) 1.2-Litre iCNG Engine 73.5 PS and 103Nm @ 3300 RPM 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine 90 PS @ 4000 RPM (66.2 kW)

The variants give potential buyers more options based on their needs and greater price brackets.

Conclusion

In summary, both cars have competitive prices that fit their market niches and demonstrate their dedication to providing customers with value, innovation, and satisfaction. The Exter is well-positioned to satisfy consumers looking for a fashionable and valuable small SUV thanks to its svelte design, cutting-edge technology, and adaptable performance capabilities. In contrast, enthusiasts seeking a dynamic driving experience in the hot hatch segment are the target buyersfor the Altroz, which boasts a unique design, high-end amenities, and lively performance.

In the end, buyers may expect thrilling options in the automobile market, whether it's the rugged charm of the Exter or the sporty appeal of the Altroz. The prices of both cars highlight their value proposition and create an environment that encourages healthy competition within their respective segments. Both the Exter and Altroz promise to redefine expectations and elevate the driving experience for buyers.

