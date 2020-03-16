Tata Harrier 2020 Automatic and Manual: First Drive Review

Updated: 16 Mar 2020, 03:28 PM IST

HT Staff

First launched in early 2019, the Tata Harrier too... moreFirst launched in early 2019, the Tata Harrier took the SUV market by storm. Can the latest upgrade woo the SUV customer base in India, or is it just the same old SUV with more salt and pepper to the ingredients? Here is our detailed first drive review.