2021 BMW 6 Series GT: First Drive Review

Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 01:40 PM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • BMW India has launched the 2021 6 Series GT at a starting price of 67.90 lakh. It comes with a host of updates across exterior and inside the cabin, which now claims to be a home theatre on the move. Here is the first drive review of the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT.

