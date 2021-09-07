Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy Moto GP Edition launched in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It comes with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System that acts as a hybrid system featuring an electric motor for power assist during acceleration. The system also enables other functions such as Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start. The scooter also gets a Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is part of its standard kit.
At the launch of the newly updated RayZR lineup earlier on Tuesday, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings."
Yamaha is also likely to launch a new variant of the YZF-R15 V3.0 in the Indian market named R15 M. More details are likely to roll out later this month.