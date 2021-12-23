Yamaha India appoints Eishin Chihana as new chairman

Yamaha Motor India on Thursday has announced that it has appointed Eishin Chihana as its new chairman. The two-wheeler manufacturer has said that Eishin Chihana has taken charge of the group’s India operations as its new chairman.

The company said in its official release that Eishin Chihana has been associated with Yamaha Motor Company and its group companies across the world since 1991. Yamaha also said that Chihana holds strong expertise across different verticals like sales, marketing and business management, with a major focus on motorcycle business operations in European, North American, African, Middle Eastern and ASEAN markets.

Besides motorcycle products, Chihana has also handled the business of Yamaha's all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), marine engines, personal watercraft and generators etc.

Speaking about his appointment as chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, Chihana said that India is a diverse country with a huge customer base and immense potential. "With the majority of its population comprising the youth, it gives us the opportunity to penetrate the market by meeting their evolving expectations through Yamaha's leading technological advancements and engineering prowess,'' Chihana further said in a statement.

He further added that Yamaha will strongly continue to create new landmark achievements by introducing a globally renowned product range under 'The Call of the Blue' brand strategy, to further strengthen its position in the Indian market.

The Japanese motorcycle giant currently sells both motorcycles and scooters in India.

The company has been selling its motorcycles across the lower mass market and high-end premium category as well.