TVS launches Raider 125 in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the Raider 125 sporty commuter motorcycle in the market of Bangladesh. The Raider 125 was initially introduced in India last year. It is offered with several segment-first features such as ride modes, LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and under-seat storage.

The motorcycle is offered with an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine which is rated to churn out a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine propels the motorcycle to 0-60 km/hr in just 5.7 seconds. The suspension setup on the motorcycle telescopic front unit which is backed up with a gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension. The bike rides on chunky 17" wheels.

It has been offered in a colour choice of four options namely Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

On the launch of Raider 125 in Bangladesh, H G Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh. There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

TVS is working on increasing its reach in the international market. Previously it has also launched the Apache RR310 in the neighboring markets.

