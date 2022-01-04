Tork T6X renamed as ‘Kratos’ electric bike, launch later in January

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The EV maker claims that its Kratos electric bike has gone through some major series of upgrades and has been revamped completely from the inside out. The company has introduced changes to its frame, ergonomics, features, and even the battery pack.
Kratos electric bike from Tork will come kitted with the company's in-house home-built operating system, called TIROS. In addition to that, the motorcycle will source power from Tork's in-house developed battery and axial flux motor, making it a completely India-made product. Its performance will be comparable to a 150cc-160cc sports commuter motorcycles present in India.
The company will commence the bookings for the new bike soon after the virtual launch later this month. As far as the launch price is concerned, expect the model to go on sale in India in the price range of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).