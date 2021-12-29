This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 spotted in dual tone colour ahead of February launch
Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be launched in India in February 2022.
Upon launch, the Scram 411 is likely to be priced somewhere close to ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield has big plans for the upcoming year. It is gearing up for the launch of a new motorcycle which will basically be a derivation of its much popular Himalayan ADV. The upcoming new Royal Enfield bike will be called the Scram 411 and will come out to be a more road-biased version of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle.
The Royal Enfield Scram has now been spotted in a new dual-tone paint theme doing testing rounds on the public roads. For the record, the motorcycle has been spotted a number of times in the past but the new images showcase the red and black dual-tone paint scheme for the very first time.
The spied prototype can be seen sporting a dual-tone red-black fuel tank while the rest of the body panels are dipped in black. It can also be seen sporting a brushed aluminum finish on the front cowl surrounding the circular headlamp. Save for these details the basic design and layout reminds of its donor model, the Himalayan.
The Scram 411 is said to be riding on a smaller 19-inch front wheel, as opposed to the Himalayan's 21-inch unit. The rear wheel, however, remains the same 17-inch spoke wheel.