Revolt teases RV 400 electric bike, booking opens on October 21 in 70 cities

Revolt Motors has teased its upcoming electric motorcycle RV 400 ahead of its expected launch in the next few weeks. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has also confirmed that the booking period for the RV 400 will open next week, on October 21, and that it will be available across 70 cities in India.

Revolt RV 400, which the manufacturer calls 'India's first AI-enabled motorcycle', is currently available only in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Now, Revolt plans to expand its footprint in other metros like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and more.

There are several tier-II and tier-III cities that have been included by the two-wheeler manufacturer. These include places like Hubli and Belgaum (Karnataka), Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Warangal (Telangana), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Karnal and Panipat (Haryana), Vapi (Gujarat), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and much more.

All these cities are expected to get a Revolt Motors service touchpoint to support the after-sales requirements of its customers. Those interested in the electric bike will have the opportunity to take a test ride of the upcoming Revolt e-bike at all its touchpoints.

The upcoming Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is expected to come equipped with a 3kW mid-drive motor which is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric bike promises to return a range of up to 150 kms without the need to recharge. It also promises to offer a top speed of 85 kmph.

Among features, the new Revolt RV 400 electric bike is expected to offer dedicated smartphone application called MyRevolt. It will help provide access to a host of connectivity features which include geo-fencing, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, selection of customised sounds, historical data of rides and mileage.