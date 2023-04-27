India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger now gets more range

2023 iteration of Komaki Ranger is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
It gets a host of new features and aesthetic upgrades
This includes big grosser wheels and new paint schemes with chrome accents
Theres' an upgraded 7-inch TFT screen with onboard navigation
The cruiser can now run 200-250 km on a single charge
Its additional battery storage capacity has been increased to 50 litres
2023 Ranger gets pre-load adjustability on the rear suspension
It gets a 4.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the Smart Battery app
It comes with park assist, mobile charging port and side stand sensor