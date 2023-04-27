India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger now gets more range

Published Apr 27, 2023

 2023 iteration of Komaki Ranger is priced at 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

 It gets a host of new features and aesthetic upgrades

 This includes big grosser wheels and new paint schemes with chrome accents

Theres' an upgraded 7-inch TFT screen with onboard navigation

The cruiser can now run 200-250 km on a single charge

Its additional battery storage capacity has been increased to 50 litres

2023 Ranger gets pre-load adjustability on the rear suspension

It gets a 4.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the Smart Battery app

It comes with park assist, mobile charging port and side stand sensor
There’s a sound system as well with Bluetooth connectivity. For more...
