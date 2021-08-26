Ola S1 to Chetak: Electric scooters in India with longest single-charge range

The electric scooter market in India is flourishing with new launches and a wide variety of EV two-wheeler options nowadays. Only recently, Ola Electric has introduced its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, while automakers such as Ather, Bajaj Auto and TVS already have some very promising options to choose from.

While some EVs claim to address the ‘range anxiety’ concerns with a promise of long single-charge range performance, others simply focus on delivering high-end features and durable ride quality. Needless to say, an EV has to have a combination of all the right elements in order to appeal to a greater set of customers.



In the list below, we pick some of the longest ranged electric scooters present in the country today: