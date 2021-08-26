Ola S1 to Chetak: Electric scooters in India with longest single-charge range

The electric scooter market in India is flourishing with new launches and a wide variety of EV two-wheeler options nowadays. Only recently, Ola Electric has introduced its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, while automakers such as Ather, Bajaj Auto and TVS already have some very promising options to choose from.
While some EVs claim to address the ‘range anxiety’ concerns with a promise of long single-charge range performance, others simply focus on delivering high-end features and durable ride quality. Needless to say, an EV has to have a combination of all the right elements in order to appeal to a greater set of customers.
In the list below, we pick some of the longest ranged electric scooters present in the country today:
1
Ola S1 and S1 Pro (181 km): Ola Electric rolled out the pricing of its much-awaited battery-powered offering - S1 in the country earlier this month. The scooter has been introduced in two configurations, while the S1 is the base variant with a range of 121 km, the S1 Pro is the higher-spec trim that returns 181 km of range on a single charge.
2
Odysse Hawk Plus (170km): Odysse is an EV startup that currently has a very limited reach in select Indian cities. Its current portfolio comprises four products and its Hawk Plus outshines the rest with its claimed 170 km of full charge range. The charging time claimed by the company on this scooter is four hours and it can be juiced up by plugging into any regular three-pin socket.
3
Hero Electric Nyx HX (165km): Hero Electric is the leader in the overall EV sales in the country. It has a wide variety of e-scooter in its portfolio and the Electric Nyx HX is one of the offerings with the longest single-charge range. It is a slow speed scooter that is capable of delivering 165 km of range on a single charge from its 51.2V/30Ah dual batteries.
4
Okinawa i-Praise (139km): Okinawa is a Gurgram-based EV maker that focuses on developing e-scooters for both personal and commercial purposes. Its i-Praise battery-powered scooter comes is rated to deliver 139km of range on a single charge. The scooter packs a 3.3kWh lithium-ion battery that juices up the 1kW BLDC motor.
5
Bajaj Chetak Electric (90km): The Chetak scooter marked its return as an electric vehicle a year ago. Since then, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker has been witnessing huge demand for its e-scooter in the select Indian cities this product is available in. The Chetak Electric is capable of delivering a range of 90km on a single charge.