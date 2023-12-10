Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000

India Kawasaki Motor has announced year-end offers on select motorcycles in its lineup, making it a good time for buyers to bring the green machines home. The offer is valid on MY2023 motorcycles with a maximum discount of 60,000. The benefits will be available till December 31, 2023, or till stocks last. Here’s a look at the offers available on Kawasaki motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 10:51 AM
The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S

The Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser gets the maximum discount of 60,000, while the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is available with a discount worth 35,000. Furthermore, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a discount voucher worth 30,000, whereas the Versys 650 is more attractive with a discount voucher of 20,000.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S gets the maximum discount of 60,000

Year-end discounts are a great way to snag some good deals, especially if you intend to keep the car or motorcycle around for much longer. Apart from Kawasaki, other premium motorcycle players including Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and Ducati among others are offering year-end discounts on existing stocks. Make sure to check with your nearest or preferred dealership to get the final prices.

In related news, Kawasaki launched the updated W175 motorcycle in India priced at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki W175 is the brand’s most accessible motorcycle in the country and comes with alloy wheels and other subtle updates. The company also unveiled the new Ninja ZX-6R at India Bike Week 2023, hinting at an imminent launch early next year. Sadly, the much-anticipated new Kawasaki Eliminator 450 was a no-show at IBW 2023 but could arrive in India in the future.

