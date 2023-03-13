New Honda 100 cc commuter motorcycle to launch this week: What to expect

Having recently rolled out accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350 RS, Honda is now gearing up to focus on the 100 cc segment, with its new motorcycle slated to launch in India on March 15. The upcoming 100 cc new motorcycle could be christened as Honda Shine 100, as the company would like to cash in on the success of the Shine nomenclature. In fact, the teaser image has the tagline ‘Shining Future’. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) has already teased the motorcycle online through a cryptic image.

Besides the Hero Splendor, which is the bestselling motorcycle range in India, this upcoming Honda motorcycle will also challenge the Hero HF100 alongside the Bajaj Platina 100 and CT100. The upcoming 100 cc Honda motorcycle is expected to get a front profile similar to the Shine 125. If the cryptic image accurately depicts what is coming, it could receive alloy wheels, telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back.

The teaser illustration hints that the motorcycle will sport bikini fairing, featuring a small raised V-section at the centre, a very similar design philosophy to the current Shine. The mirrors in the image look pretty stylish, but the bike appears more straightforward than the 125 cc Shine in its long, flat single-piece seat that features to step in the middle. Also, it could come with Red paint with white decals and Blue colour with white stripes among the colour options.

Honda has not revealed any detail about the specification or pricing of the motorcycle. However, it could be priced between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000 (ex-showroom), which will help HMSI better pit the upcoming 100 cc motorcycle against the Hero Splendor. On the engine front, the upcoming Honda motorcycle would get a 100 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that will come as RDE and E20 fuel compliant, meeting the latest regulations.

