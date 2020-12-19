MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine sold out completely within hours of launch

MV Agusta has announced that its recently revealed limited-run Superveloce Alpine motorcycle has been completely sold out within hours of launch. The ultra-exotic motorcycle maker from Italy announced that the entire stock of the Superveloce Alpine (limited to 110 units) was exhausted within hours of launch which happened via a live streaming presentation at the firm’s Varese historic factory.

For the record, the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine broke cover earlier this month. The limited-spec model has been introduced under the collaboration between MV Agusta and Alpine.

At the heart of the bike sits MV's signature inline 3-cylinder engine delivers 147 hp at 13,000 rpm. The engine propels the bike to achieve a top speed of over 240 km/h. On the outside, the motorcycle gets an Alpine inspired paint livery blue and gray paint scheme.

The bike demands a premium of EUR 36,300 ( ₹32.70 lakh) and is sold along with a racing kit which includes Arrow racing 3 exit exhaust system, dedicated ECU, CNC fuel cap with leather strap and Alpine logo, rear seat cover, customized bike cover and certificate of origin limited edition.

Speaking at the occasion, Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor said, "I am delighted with yet another instant success, especially since we can share it with our partners in this project: Alpine, a brand and a company with whom we have so much in common. The Superveloce Alpine certainly benefited from the synergies between our two teams that naturally occurred during this project."