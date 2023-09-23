Copyright © HT Media Limited
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Heat & humidity prompt shorter race distances for Indian GP

The inaugural MotoGP Grand Prix of India is finally underway, a year after it was first announced, and the first-ever practice session on Friday was an eye-opener for the teams and organisers alike. The hot and humid weather coupled with a technical track has proved to be challenging for the riders, which has now prompted MotoGP to reduce the race distances for the Indian GP.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 23 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM
MotoGP has reduced the race distances for the Indian GP from 24 laps earlier to 21 laps

With the hot and humid weather forecast expected to continue, riders asked for race distances to be adjusted. Keeping this in mind, MotoGP decided to take off one lap each from the Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps.

What you can carry to BIC if you're watching the Indian GP in person? See complete list

Luca Marini set the lap record on Friday with a time of 1min44.7820s, piping Jorge Martin 0.008s

2023 Indian GP rundown -

Tissot Sprint - 11 laps

Moto3 - 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP - 21 laps

“Following the riders' feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps," Mike Webb, Race Director - MotoGP said.

The 4.95 km Buddh International Circuit (BIC) was liked by the riders, especially with concerns about safety being addressed. However, the riders also called “technical and physically demanding" after the practice sessions on Friday. Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team set the fastest lap time in the Free Practice 2 (FP2) session on Friday with a time of 1min44.7820s, piping Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing by just 0.008s.

Saturday will see the qualifying sessions and the Sprint race take place, wherein riders will be looking to bag pole position in the race.

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM IST
MotoGP MotoGP 2023 MotoGP Bharat Indian GP Buddh International Circuit
