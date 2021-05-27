Most affordable cruiser bikes in India

There has been a constant high demand for cruiser bikes in the Indian market which has led to the success of many brands including Royal Enfield that specialises in cruiser bikes. The popularity of cruiser bikes in India has also inspired other two-wheeler makers to launch new products in the segment that has been wooing Indian customers for a long time now. Here's a list of some of the most affordable cruiser bikes available in the Indian market as of today.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160:

Bajaj Auto's Avenger series of bikes has found many takers in India and overseas. The entry point for the Avenger lineup is the Street 160 which has been priced at ₹104,595 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bajaj Avenger is popular in both urban as well as rural markets and the wide reach of Bajaj Auto throughout the country has been a plus point for its models including the Avenger lineup.

The Street 160 comes with a 160 cc Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i, Fuel Injected engine that churns out 11.03 kW (15 PS) at 8,500 rpm and 13.7 at 7,000 rpm. The transmission option on the bike includes a 5-speed unit.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the entry point to the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer's lineup. It has been priced in the range of ₹1,34,348-1,55,479 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). At the heart of the bike sits a 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is tuned to deliver 19.1bhp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220:

The Avenger Cruise 220 is the higher-spec model in the Avenger family of bikes. It has been priced at ₹127,891 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a 220 cc engine that produces 18.76bhp of power and 17.55Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed unit. There are two colour options to choose from - Moon White and Auburn Black.

Jawa 42:

Next in the lineup is the Jawa 42. It has been priced in the range of ₹1,64,287-1,84,942 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). It gets a 293cc engine that produces 27bhp of maximum power and 27.1Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed unit. It comes suspended on telescopic forks at the front along with a twin gas canister hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The Classic 350 is the most selling motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It retails at a price tag of ₹1,72,446-1,98,600 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The existing model is reaching its full life cycle and will soon be replaced by a new-gen model that will be launched in India later this year.