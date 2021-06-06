Meet Luna, the sleek electric cafe racer

Despite having hundreds of unique designed motorcycles around us the retro-themed cafe racers truly come with a dynamic charm that no one can ignore. Brooklyn-based electric mobility startup Tarform is the latest admirer of the trend. The e-mobility startup has unveiled its latest electric motorcycle Luna.

Designed in a typical retro-themed cafe racer style, the Luna electric motorcycle gets a futuristic electric powertrain. Tarform introduced the Luna in its prime form around this time last year. It was designed in a rugged looking scrambler form and the new generation model comes in the shape of a cafe racer.

The motorcycle appears well sculpted and oozing out the retro charm from every inch. The circular LED headlamp, sculpted and muscular looking faux fuel tank, leather seat, sleek round-shaped LED instrument cluster, integrated LED taillight - everything come in neat form.

Weighing at 200 kg, the Luna cafe racer electric motorcycle is powered by an 11.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that punches out 55 hp of peak power. It is expected to enter production sometime later this year and likely to be priced at around $24,000.

In order to make its presence felt, Tarform has integrated a sound generator to the motorcycle. This is called Sonic Aura.

The Taform Luna is claimed to have an urban range of 193 km on a single charge. The range will slump to more than 50% on the highway though. It comes loaded with several features including keyless entry, 180-degree rear-view camera, haptic blindspot feedback, a 3.4-kW onboard charger, regenerative braking, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity etc.