India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover

The ABS trim of the new Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter now gets options such as Matte Black Gold and Matte White Gold.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM
For 2022, the Aerox has been updated mainly with visual updates only.

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 has been introduced for the market of Indonesia. The same model is also expected to arrive in India later this year. For 2022, the scooter has been updated with mainly visual updates.

The scooter now gets six new colours options as part of the yearly update.

While the ABS trim of the scooter now gets options such as Matte Black Gold and Matte White Gold, the ‘Connected’ variant now comes in options such as Matte Black Cyan, Dark Grey Yellow, Black with Red highlights, and Red with contrasting Black bodywork.

(Also Read: Honda Vario 160cc scooter launched, to rival Yamaha Aerox 155)

Apart from the addition of the new colour options, the rest of the scooter remains more or less the same. The scooter continues along with the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with VVA tech. For the record, it is the same engine as the YZF-R15 motorcycle. The engine comes mated to CVT gearbox unit which delivers 15bhp of maximum power.

(Also Read: Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022)

Apart from the new Aerox, Yamaha has also recently updated the Nmax 155 scooter new colours. Like Aerox, Nmax also comes based on the same engine and platform as the YZF-R15. Both the Aerox and the Nmax aren't very different, as they come built on the same technology and concept. Thus chances are that Yamaha Motor India may never launch the Nmax 155 in the market here in the country anytime soon.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha. Yamaha India Yamaha Aerox Aerox 155 2022 Aerox 155
