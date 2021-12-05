Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > India-bound 2022 KTM 250 Adventure breaks cover: What makes it special
The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle from KTM continues to feature the same halogen headlight with twin LED DRLs at the front.

India-bound 2022 KTM 250 Adventure breaks cover: What makes it special

2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 03:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • As part of the new year update, the KTM 250 Adventure has received changes to the exterior paint scheme.

  • Save for the new paint scheme update, the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure remains the same.

After revealing the new 2022 390 Adventure, KTM has also pulled the covers off the new 2022 250 Adventure motorcycle. As part of the new year update, the motorcycle has received changes to the exterior paint scheme. It has been introduced in two new, dual-tone colours – Orange/White and Blue/White.

Similar Bikes

Bajaj Dominar 250

248.77 cc
₹ 1.54 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Suzuki Gixxer 250

249 cc
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250

249 cc
₹ 1.71 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 250 Duke

248.8 cc
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 250 Adventure

248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 390 Adventure

373.2 cc
₹ 3.03 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Kx 250

249 cc
₹ 7.43 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure

1254 cc
₹ 21.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 125 Duke

124.7 cc
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm Rc 125

124.7 cc
₹ 1.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm 200 Duke

199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ktm Rc 200

199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Save for the new paint scheme update, the motorcycle remains the same. 

The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle from KTM continues to feature the same halogen headlight with twin LED DRLs at the front. Apart from that, it also gets a digital instrument cluster, and a dual-channel ABS with off-road mode. 

(Also Read: Own a KTM? Now you can ride big using just-launched KTM Pro-XP app)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine has been rated to deliver 29.5bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 24Nm of peak torque.

The hardware and equipment level also remains unchanged. The bike continues to feature a WP-sourced upside-down fork for the front end, along with a preload-adjustable mono-shock that does duty at the rear. 

For braking, it comes loaded with a 320mm single disc upfront and a 230mm single rotor at the back. 

(Also Read: KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo breaks cover with semi-active suspension)

The company is yet to roll out the official launch details of the motorcycle for India, but it is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Before that, the company will introduce the new RC390 sports bike in India. 

Meanwhile, KTM has also recently rolled out the updated 2022 SuperDuke GT at the EICMA 2021 Motorshow in Italy. The latest model year update has brought along some new updates to the bike in the form of fresh tech, features, and an updated powertrain. 

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 03:34 PM IST