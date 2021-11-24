India-based Greta Electric Scooters launches four models starting at 60,000

Gujarat-based EV startup Greta Electric Scooters is the latest entrant in the EV two-wheeler space with the launch of as many as four electric scooters. The company has launched four models with price ranging between ₹60,000 and ₹92,000.

The four models rolled out in the market are Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX.

With the four new electric scooters, Greta Electric Scooters aims to make transportation affordable for most and disrupt the EV two-wheeler segment. The company claims that the e-scooters come with state-of-art features, attractive exterior colour choices, designer consoles and extra-large storage space.

Greta Electric Scooters, founded in 2019 by Raj Mehta, is a Gujarat-based EV startup engaged in the manufacturing of electric scooters. The electric scooters from Greta had received approval from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) two years ago. All the electric scooters also come with DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA System, smart shift, Digital instrument cluster display, keyless start and anti-theft alarm.

Greta Electric Scooters claim that the EVs offer best-in-class comfort and superior performance with a riding range of up to 100 kms on single charge. The e-scooters use 48-volt/60-volt lithium-ion batteries. The company also offers the option to choose specific battery pack for the e-scooters. Greta Electric Scooters claims that the e-scooters will take around four hours to fully recharge from zero.

The Greta Harper, Evespa, and Harper ZX models feature drum disc brakes, while the Glide features dual disc hydraulic brakes that are more effective and reliable. The e-scooters are available in 22 different colour options, with the signature colours being the Premium Turquoise Blue and Rose Gold.

Raj Mehta, Founder and Managing Director, Raj Electromotives Pvt. Ltd. and Greta Electric Scooters, said, “We are very excited with the enthusiasm of acceptance that Greta Electric Scooters have found in the market. We have not only seen interest from the domestic market but also the international market. Post-approval from the Road Transport Ministry of Nepal, we have opened two showrooms there. Currently, the Greta Electric Scooters line up under advanced trials in Europe and hope to get legal clearance soon. Once that happens, we should soon have Greta running on European roads as well."

The company recently inaugurated its showroom at Leh, Ladakh, making it the world’s highest altitude showroom for an electric vehicle.