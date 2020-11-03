Hero Xtreme 200S BS 6 to be priced at 1.15 lakh: Sources

Hero MotoCorp will re-introduce its semi-faired motorcycle, Xtreme 200S in the Indian market soon. While the previous BS 4 version of the motorcycle retailed at ₹1.02 lakh, the latest iteration will see a significant price hike of around ₹13,000, dealer sources have confirmed HT Auto.

The company has also teased the upcoming bike on its official website ahead of launch later this month. While the updated Xtreme 200S was originally slated for launch around mid-2020, the launch was delayed for unconfirmed reasons.

The new BS 6-compliant version of the Xtreme 200S will source power from a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which will be kitted up with electronic fuel injection system. Previously, the engine featured carburetor system and was known for delivering 18.1 PS of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The new engine will be mated to a five-speed gearbox.

On the outside, the updated Xtreme 200S will sport the same semi-faired looks without any significant update to the overall designing. Goes without saying, the company might introduce a new paint scheme and graphics to keep the styling fresh.

The features will also remain unchanged and its full-LED headlamp and tail lamp along with the all-digital instrument cluster will also be carried over.

Hero had sold 806,848 units in the Indian market in the month of October, its highest ever sales in a single month. (More details here)