Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition listed online ahead of launch

Hero has listed its upcoming Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition motorcycle online ahead of its launch after this month. The bike was officially revealed alongside several other Hero's 100 Million Limited Edition models last month on the occasion of touching the 100 million (10 crore) production milestone. The 100 millionth bike to roll out of the company's production facility was also an Xtreme 160R which came out of Hero's Haridwar-based manufacturing plant.

India's biggest two-wheeler maker introduced a total of six new limited edition models (Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour motorcycles and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 scooters), all of which are slated to be launched later this month. Now the company has listed the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition on its official web portal, indicating that the launch is nearby.

The motorcycle will receive a new colour scheme that features a white and red paint job in sync with the brand’s official theme. In addition to that, the bike will also sport Hero's ‘100 Million’ graphics on different body panels. Save for the paint and graphics updates, the rest of the bike is bound to remain unchanged.

Expect the sports commuter to continue with its features such as full-LED lighting and digital instrument cluster. Also, in terms of mechanicals, it will come with the same 163 cc, single-cylinder engine that is known to deliver 15bhp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque.

As far as pricing goes, it will most likely be slightly costlier than the regular model (Xtreme 160R dual-disc variant) which currently costs ₹1.06 lakh, ex-showroom.