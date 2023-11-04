Hero Xoom 160 adventure maxi scooter to be unveiled at EICMA 2023

Hero MotoCorp is all set to return to EICMA after a three-year hiatus and the company is holding an ace up its sleeve with a new flagship offering. As per a leaked image, Hero will introduce the Xoom 160 adventure maxi-scooter at EICMA 2023, bringing its new flagship scooter into a brand new segment. The Hero Xoom 160 ADV could arrive as early as 2024.

The adventure scooter segment has been explored by a few manufacturers with Honda and Aprilia introducing the X-ADV and SR GT respectively. While these are larger displacement ADV scooters, Honda also retails the ADV160 in Indonesia which is built on the same principle. Hero MotoCorp seems to be capitalising on the same and will have an early-mover advantage upon bringing the model to India. Moreover, the Xoom 160 ADV scooter could also find strong acceptance overseas with the brand's established presence in Latin America.

The Hero Xoom 160 seems to build on the newfound popularity of the Xoom 110 introduced earlier this year. While that is a sporty 110 cc offering, the upcoming Xoom 160 will be premium and more adventure-focused. The teaser image reveals a tall apron with twin headlamps, a taller windscreen, and large alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The scooter is also likely to get cornering lamps, a step-up single seat, an upswept exhaust, and chunky front forks with longer travel. Expect to see disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Hero Xoom 160 is likely to borrow the powertrain from the new Xtreme 160R 4V. The 163 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-valve motor produces 16.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is likely to be detuned on the Xoom 160 and could produce around 15 bhp and 14 Nm, paired to a CVT unit. The power figures would be on par with rivals including the Aprilia SR 160, SXR 160, and Yamaha Aerox 155, sold in the same price bracket. The Xoom 160 will most likely be sold via the new and premium Hero Premia dealerships, if and when it arrives.

We also expect Hero to pack a host of features and tech on the Xoom 160. This will include a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity bringing navigation, call and SMS alerts, music, rider telematics and more. Prices will be competitive on the scooter whenever it arrives and we certainly can’t wait to ride the same. Apart from the Xoom 160, Hero will also unveil the Vida brand to the world with the V1 electric scooter. We also hope to hear new announcements on future launches, as well as updates on upcoming electric motorcycles with partner Zero Motorcycles on a global scale.

