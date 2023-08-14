Hero ropes in Hrithik as brand ambassador ahead of Karizma launch

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the new Karizma XMR in India later this month on August 29. Ahead of that, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has roped in Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as the company's brand ambassador. The actor has posted an image of himself wearing a t-shirt mentioning the date of the launch of the upcoming Karizma XMR.

Hero MotoCorp has already teased the Karizma XMR online. The two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed the sporty design of the motorcycle through the teaser image. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to reignite the popularity of the Karizma nomenclature, which has been one of the most successful models of the brand. The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR will come powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine.

