Hero Karizma XMR deliveries commence

Hero MotoCorp has started deliveries of the Karizma XMR in few cities.
The manufacturer brought the Karizma nameplate back as its flagship.
Karizma XMR is the first motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp to get a liquid-cooled engine
The engine is a 210 cc unit that produces 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm.
The motorcycle recently received a price hike
The Karizma XMR is now priced at Rs 1,79,900 (ex-showroom)
The motorcycle gets all LED lighting
There is even an adjustable windscreen on offer.
Hero is offering a full digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation