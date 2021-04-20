Hero MotoCorp, world's largest 2-wheeler maker, temporarily halts manufacturing

In the wake of skyrocketing number of Covid-19 cases in what is the second wave of the pandemic, Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced it is temporarily halting all of its manufacturing operations. Each plant and Global Parts Center (GPC) will remain shut for a period of four days - in a staggered manner - between April 22 and May 1 basis the local scenario, a press statement informed.

The decision to suspend all manufacturing operations in the country, as per Hero MotoCorp, has been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of its employees and their families. It also comes in the backdrop of localized shut-downs in many states. As such, the temporary time off will be used to carry out necessary maintenance work at the manufacturing facilities. The company's corporate offices have already been in Work-From-Home mode.

The company, meanwhile, claims that the decision will not impact its ability to meet with the demand for its motorcycles and scooters in the country. Production losses, it states, will be made up for in the remainder of the quarter.

The second wave of the pandemic has become a massive source of worry for India, a country that is witnessing rising number of positive cases and with medical services in most parts severely strained. Curfews and lockdowns have been imposed in many parts, including Delhi, for varying time duration and people are being asked to remain indoors and mask up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday evening and while he admitted that the situation is grim, assured that everything is being done to meet the challenge. He also chose to underline that lockdown ought to be the last option and that it would hit the economy hard.

The auto industry had shown a lot of resilience last year, once national lockdown restrictions began to be eased. The second wave of the pandemic, however, threatens to once again snatch back gains and cast a gloom on several key sectors, including the automotive industry.