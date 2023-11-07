Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero MotoCorp to showcase new Vida electric dirt bike concept at EICMA

It seems like Hero MotoCorp is going all-out with the 2023 EICMA. The manufacturer will showcase a new maxi-scooter and Vida V1 electric scooter as well. Now, the manufacturer has also teased an electric dirt motorcycle that will be showcased at EICMA. It will be under Vida's nameplate and the motorcycle will probably be in its concept stage.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 10:57 AM
The teaser image was released by Vida on their social media handles.

As of now, nothing is known about the new electric dirt bike. However, if the manufacturer receives a good response then the motorcycle might enter production in the coming years.

Hero MotoCorp is already selling the XPulse 200 in the Indian market which has become very popular after COVID-19 ended. This is because people started exploring trails around their cities and modding motorcycles. The XPulse 200 is one of the most popular adventure motorcycles in the Indian market right now. It can be expected that the new electric dirt bike would be more powerful than the XPulse 200 so expect it to produce a power output of around a 250 to 300 cc motorcycle. Having said that, because it is electric, the torque will come instantly.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: XPulse 200 Hero Hero MotoCorp Vida electric vehicles electric scooters EV
