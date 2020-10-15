Hero MotoCorp launches Pleasure+ Platinum scooter priced at 60,950

Following the recent launch of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, Hero MotoCorp on Thursday introduced the new Pleasure+ Platinum scooter which has been priced at ₹60,950 (ex-showroom). Hero is strengthening its scooter portfolio ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The Pleasure+ Platinum features a new Matt Black color scheme. The new colour theme combines with brown inner panels which makes the scooter look highly appealing. It also features new chrome highlights on mirrors, muffler protector, and handle bar ends. Moreover, fender stripe further enhance its retro style.

The some of the key feature highlights of the new Pleasure+ Platinum scooter include low fuel indicator, a seat back rest for added comfort, a dual-tone seat with Platinum hot stamping, rim tapes and premium 3D Logo badging, which has been aimed to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the scooter.

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter features a 110 cc BS 6-compliant Programmed Fuel Injection powertrain featruing ‘XSens Technology’. This powertrain has been rated to develop 8 PS of maximum power at 7, 000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

As per Hero, "The Pleasure+ Platinum gives 10% higher fuel efficiency, with better performance and up to 10% faster acceleration."

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style."