Harley-Davidson announces lineup of upcoming new models for 2022

Harley-Davidson has announced its lineup of motorcycles to be launched this year. On Wednesday, Harley revealed plans of its new range of models for 2022, which are expected to hit markets around the world in the coming weeks.

Harley-Davidson will be introducing new models and the CVO lineup on January 26 with the theme of ‘Further.

Faster’. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson, said, “We are looking forward to introducing the full 2022 motorcycle line-up on January 26th at the ‘Further. Faster.’ World Premiere Event – we hope you join us for the show!"

In the Sport category, the Sportster S model is powered by the 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T engine that puts the Sportster S rider in command of “impressive" torque and always available across the entire rev range. In 2022, the Sportster S model is offered in addition to Vivid Black, in two new colors: White Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic.

In the Adventure Touring category, the renewed Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 models incorporate greater visibility of information on the TFT screen, and an extension of the activation time of the hill start control, which goes from 10 seconds to between 3 and 5 minutes, under normal conditions. A new colour option will also be available for the Pan America 1250 Special version only: Fastback Blue/White Sand.

In the Cruiser and Grand American Touring categories, model updates will come with new paint colours across the range.

In the Trike category, a chrome and Gloss Black tank emblem with the classic 'VE' is new on the 2022 version of the Freewheeler, as well as a new optional two-tone paint scheme in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black that is applied to the front and rear fenders and to the fuel tank.

New on the Tri Glide Ultra model is a 'Cloisonné' chrome tank emblem with a black and red glass bottom, and optional two-tone paint schemes in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black or Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black, each with a double fillet.

Other new motorcycle models will also be unveiled throughout this month. Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) limited-production 2022 models and other new Harley-Davidson models will be unveiled during the world premiere “Farther, Faster" event on January 26.