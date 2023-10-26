Planning to buy a two-wheeler? Check out these festive offers

Festive vibes are all over and celebrations are in full swing. While festivities mark new beginnings and the victory of good over the evil, it also makes for an auspicious time for purchase of new vehicles. Automakers too make the most of the season to woo customers and boost their sales. If you are exploring the market to bring home a two-wheeler, either electric or ICE, you can look at these two-wheeler companies offering lucrative benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, offers on RSA, accessories, financing, etc.

Listed below are five companies offering festive benefits this festive season:

Hero MotoCorp

As part of the second edition of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust - the OEM has rolled out benefits across its product range, alongside model refreshes and new colour schemes. Benefits include a cash bonus of up to ₹5,500 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000. The two-wheeler giant has also announced the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2024’ finance scheme allowing customers a more flexible payment option. Potential buyers can also avail of vehicle loans with interest rates starting from as low as 6.99%. The loans will also be free from hypothecation fees, while customers can avail of Aadhar-based loans and cash EMI options.

Harley-Davidson India

A massive discount is available on the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special, Sportster S and Nightster bikes. The offers are applicable to the 2023 model year range only. The Pan America 1250 Special gets benefits of up to ₹3.25 lakh and is now priced at ₹21.24 lakh as against its full retail price of ₹24.49 lakh. The Sportster S is more accessible by ₹3.25 lakh and now retails at ₹15.54 lakh instead of ₹18.79 lakh. The Nightster gets the highest discount of ₹5.25 lakh, reducing price to ₹12.24 lakh from ₹17.63 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Ampere Electric

The EV maker has announced the return of its ‘Go-Electric’ fest with lucrative offers on its Magnus EX and Primus electric scooters. Customers can participate in the fest by scanning a QR code, which will allow them to spin the Go-Electric Fest wheel and win some exciting offers on the electric scooters. The spin-the-wheel prizes include a cash discount of ₹10,000 on the Magnus EX or a discount of ₹14,000 on the Primus. These prizes will be available till October 31, and thereafter the discounts will be adjusted to ₹6,000 on the Magnus EX and ₹10,000 on the Primus.

Bajaj Auto

The company has rolled out a special price for the Chetak electric scooter for the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Potential customers can now bring home the Chetak for a rather delectable price of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The special festive price is valid until stocks last. The latest discount makes the Chetak even more affordable when compared to the previous festive price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

HOP Electric

The OEM has announced special offers across its scooter and motorcycle range. Its electric scooters start from as low as ₹69,000 with the easy EMI options. The Hop OXO electric motorcycle can be purchased for ₹3,499 per month. Furthermore, the Hop range comes with a zero per cent down payment, benefits of up to ₹5,100 and flexible EMI schemes.

First Published Date: