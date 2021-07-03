BMW Motorrad to unveil its new electric scooter on July 7

BMW Motorrad has announced that it will unveil its new electric vehicle on July 7. Calling it a pioneering electric vehicle, the company seems to be ready to unlock one more feat in the world of electrification. This new two-wheeler will be called BMW CE-04 electric scooter. The Twitter handle of the company has released a short teaser video that gives a glimpse of the scooter and its name.

Earlier, the electric scooter by BMW has also been spotted carrying out test ride on public roads. The design of the scooter, which looks quite futuristic, seems to be inspired by the Ducati Sport 1000 Biposto. The latter was used in the famous movie Tron Legacy. BMW Motorrad has shown off some interesting and innovative electric motorcycle concepts over the past several years.

Coming to technical specs and designing of the new e-bike, BMW has stayed tight-lipped. First revealed as a concept in November 2020, the BMW CE 04 seems to get a striking appearance. It is also being guessed that the new bike can match the current version of the BMW C Evolution that has a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The wide V-shaped LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights at the centre of the front cowl gives the bike quite a modern look. A shot from its test ride suggests that it will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster.

The launch will be live-streamed across BMW Motorrad's official Facebook page its YouTube channel. Further information on the electric bike and its design will be answered by experts in a live chat on the company's channels.