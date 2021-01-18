BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR now costlier in India

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR now costlier in India1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- The F 900 range from BMW Motorrad was launched in India in May 2020.
- Both the bikes are being sold via BMW Motorrad dealer network in India.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW Motorrad India has announced a price hike on its F900 R and F900 XR motorcycles. The F900 R has become costlier by ₹90,000 and is now priced at ₹10.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The sport-touring iteration F900 XR has received a price hike of up to ₹90,000. It is available in two trims - Standard and Pro. While the F900 XR Standard has become expensive by ₹45,000 and is now priced at ₹10.95 lakh, the F900 XR Pro is now expensive by ₹90,000 and now costs ₹12.40 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).
(Also Read: BMW Motorrad expands its heritage range with the new R 18 Classic motorcycle)
Apart from the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycles and the BMW F 900 range continues forward with its same mechanicals, exterior design, and features.
Both the motorcycles source power from the same 895 cc, parallel-twin engine. Albeit, the powertrain delivers a different output in both the bikes. In the XR, the engine delivers 99bhp and 90.8Nm, while in R it puts out 104bhp and 92Nm.
Some of the standard features on the bikes include full-LED lighting, two riding modes- Road and Rain, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, ABS as well as a switchable traction control system.
(Also Read: Thanks to G 310 Twins, BMW Motorrad India grows by 6.7% in 2020)
The BMW's F 900 range was launched in India in May 2020. Both the bikes arrived in the country as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and are being sold here via BMW Motorrad dealer network. These bikes are offered with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty for two more years.