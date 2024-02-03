Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Suzuki GSX-8R showcased in India. Launch likely?

Suzuki Motorcycle India showcased the GSX-8R motorcycle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, revealing the full-faired offering to the Indian masses for the first time. The Suzuki GSX-8R shared the pavilion with the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE that’s scheduled to go on sale in the country at a later date. Both the V-Strom and GSX-8R draw power from the new 776 cc parallel-twin engine that also underpins the GDX-8S naked motorcycle globally.

The Suzuki GSX-8R made its global debut at EICMA 2023 and remains identical to the GSX-8S on the mechanical front. Power comes from the 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine tuned with a 270-degree crankshaft and a Suzuki Cross Balancer Shaft. The motor develops 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Suzuki GSX-8R draws power from the 776 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 82 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque

In terms of styling, the GSX-8R looks sharp with the vertically-stacked headlamps separating the front cowl that’s a part of the larger fairing. The engine is exposed, much like that on the GSX-8S. The rearview mirrors have been integrated into the fairing while the GSX-8R gets distinctive twin LED DRLs. The profile remains largely the same while the rear gets a new two-piece taillight as against a single unit on the GSX-8S.

The Suzuki GSX-8R is decently loaded on electronics and comes with dual-channel ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, an easy start system and a low rpm assist. The bike gets USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear to complete the suspension setup and is sourced from Showa. Braking performance comes from twin 310 mm discs with four-piston callipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear.

Suzuki also showcased its existing range of motorcycles and scooters, as well as the flex-fuel Gixxer SF 250 at Bharat Mobility 2024

Suzuki India has not confirmed if it’s planning to bring the GSX-8R to the country anytime soon but the expo will be a great way to gauge customer interest. The motorcycle will face the heat from the upcoming Yamaha R7, which was also on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

Apart from the big motorcycles, Suzuki showcased the Gixxer SF 250 flex-fuel version, which can run on fuel with up to 85 per cent ethanol content. The manufacturer also showcased its existing mass-market scooter and motorcycle range at the expo.

