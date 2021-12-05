Benelli TRK 251 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Benelli India is gearing up for the launch of a new motorcycle in the Indian market. The next launch from the Chinese-owned Italian premium motorcycle brand will be TRK 251 which will take place on December 6th. The company has rolled out the launch announcement via its social media handles.

(Also Read: Benelli India to add three new motorcycles to its portfolio by year-end)

Benelli has also released a teaser video of the upcoming quarter-liter adventure tourer motorcycle ahead of its Indian launch. When launched, this bike will come out to be a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and KTM 250 Adventure.

In terms of exterior design and looks, the new adventure offering from Benelli will use a familiar exterior design as the bigger adventure bikes from the company. Some of the key exterior design highlights of the model will include a twin-pod headlight along with a semi-faired design, a digital instrument cluster, a tall windscreen, and a step-up seat.

The new Benelli TRK 251 will feature upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock as part of its suspension kit, while braking will be done by single, petal-type discs on both wheels.

(Also Read: 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of global unveil at EICMA)

At the heart of the motorcycle will sit a 249cc, single-cylinder engine developing 25.8bhp of maximum power and 21.2Nm of peak torque. While transmission will be a six-speed unit.

Meanwhile, Benelli has also planned an array of new products for the Indian market in 2022. More details are likely to roll out soon.

Price Expectation:

The new TRK 251 is likely to be introduced in India at around ₹2.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).