Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched a new 160 cc motorcycle for the Indian market. It is called the SP160 and will be sold in two variants - single-disc and twin-disc. They are priced at ₹1,17,500 and ₹1,21,900. Both prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the SP160 is the third 160 cc motorcycle in Honda's lineup as the manufacturer is already selling the Unicorn and X-Blade. However, the X-Blade is still not BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Powering the SP160 is the same engine that is doing duty on the X-Blade but it is not BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The 162.71 cc, single-cylinder engine gets fuel injection and produces 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Honda is using a diamond-type frame for the SP160 which is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear, depending on the variant. Fortunately, Honda is offering single-channel ABS as standard.
In terms of features, the Honda SP160 comes with a LED headlamp, alloy wheels, hazard lights and a digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information such as average fuel efficiency, litres of fuel consumed, side stand indicator, tachometer, fuel gauge, speedometer, tripmeters, odometer, battery voltage etc.
The design of the SP160 does have a few hints of the SP125 in terms of design language. However, it does more aggressive and muscular because of its design. There is an aggressive cowl around the LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a long single-piece seat. So, the SP160 is more of a commuter motorcycle but gets a hint of sportiness to it.