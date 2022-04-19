Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve ‘true range’

Ather Energy has introduced the new SmartEco ride mode in its electric scooters in the latest OTA software updates. The updates are available on Ather’s 450 and 45X electric scooters.

Ather Energy has rolled out its latest OTA software updates for its electric scooters. The latest OTA updates offer a new ride mode called SmartEco ride in Ather’s electric scooters which claims to offer true range without compromising performance. The updates, which are available on Ather’s Atherstack software, has been implemented across its range of 450 and 450X electric scooters.

The new SmartEco ride mode in Ather promises to adjust the range and performance in a dynamic manner. It will replace the Eco Mode which is currently being used in Ather scooters. Ather Energy customers need to activate the Ather Labs option on the app to access this feature. The latest updates will only be available to customers who have bought the Ather Connect Pro subscription plan.

Existing Ather Energy customers with the Ather Connect Pro subscription plan need to update the Atherstack software while the electric scooter still has about 40 percent of its charge left. The OTA update will take around five minutes to be downloaded fully and ready to be used. While the new ride mode effectively replaces the Eco Mode, riders can still opt for the older ride mode if needed. The SmartEco ride mode will be available along with the other existing ride modes like Ride, Sport and Warp.

Ather Energy's new SmartEco ride mode aims to strike a balance between range and performance, especially when the rider chooses to go faster in Sport or Warp mode. This will help the electric scooter perform better even in Eco Mode which essentially slows down the EV to save battery. The new ride mode promises to offer the benefits of the Eco Mode by offering the required output when, for instance, overtaking another vehicle. The ride mode will make dynamic adjustments based on the riding style, terrain and other factors. At the same time, it also promises to offer the maximum possible range.

The SmartEco mode also offers battery life to riders and alerts if it can be used while trying to speed up the electric scooter. Rider can change the mode if the battery does not have enough juice left to carry on.

