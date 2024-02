KTM has unveiled the 2024 RC range in the global market. The brand has updated the RC 390, RC 200 and RC 125. For 2024, the motorcycles get new colour schemes. Apart from this, there are no changes to the RC range. It is important to note that KTM will update the RC range in the coming years. The brand has already launched the Duke on a new platform and later this year, it is expected that the updated Adventure range of motorcycles will launch.