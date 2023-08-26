2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Differences explained

KTM recently launched the much-awaited new generation of the 390 Duke in the global market. The motorcycle will soon be launched in the Indian market. People have been waiting for the new generation because the spy shots promised a few big upgrades over the current 390 Duke that is being sold in the Indian market. Here are all the changes that the 2024 KTM 390 Duke brings.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Design

Where the current 390 Duke looks sleek, the new one looks significantly more muscular despite retaining the muscular design language. There is a new headlamp design it is still an LED unit. The fuel tank is new and more muscular. On the sides, there are larger tank shrouds.

2024KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Engine

The engine capacity has been bumped from 373.27 cc to 398.7 cc. The power is boosted from 42.90 bhp to 44.24 bhp and torque output has increased from 37 Nm to 39 Nm. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip and assist clutch.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Hardware

The suspension hardware on the 2024 390 Duke is superior when compared to the India-spec model. The new model uses a 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge fork which comes with 5-step compression and rebound adjustment. At the rear, there is a WP Apex Separate piston offset monoshock with 5-step rebound preload adjustability.

When compared, the India-spec motorcycle comes with a non-adjustable 43 mm WP Apex USD fork and WP Apex monoshock at the rear with 10-step preload adjustability.

Then there are the alloy wheels and rotors which are lighter on the on the 2024 iteration.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: New frame

KTM has updated the chassis with the 2024 390 Duke. It is a new steel-trellis frame with a new sub-frame made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. The swingarm is also new and now it has a curved design. The rear monoshock now has an off-set design and the side-slung exhaust has been replaced with a new underbelly unit.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Features

Both motorcycles use a 5-inch TFT screen but for 2024, KTM has heavily updated the instrument cluster. The Bluetooth connectivity has been carried forward but now it comes with turn-by-turn navigation as well. The 2024 Duke also gets riding modes, Track mode for the instrument cluster, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and new switchgear.

