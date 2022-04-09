2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched 

The production of this special edition Yamaha Y16ZR scooter will only be limited to 5,000 units.

Yamaha has launched its Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter in the market of Malaysia. The scooter has been priced at RM11,688 which is equivalent to ₹2.10 lakh, as per current exchange rates. The production of this scooter will only be limited to 5,000 units.

On the outside, the scooter features the company's iconic red and white racing livery which is further complemented with wheels painted in golden colour. The scooter also gets a special 60th Anniversary emblem and a premium box set containing an appreciation certificate along with a World GP 60th Anniversary limited edition pin and keychain and a World GP 60th Anniversary tumbler.

At the heart of the scooter sits a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection and the company's patent variable valve actuation (VVA). This FI engine has been rated to deliver 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. For the record, it is the same engine that is also found on the YZF-R15 motorcycle sold in the Indian market. This engine is paired to a six-speed transmission with assist and a slipper clutch.

It is capable of carrying 5.4-litres of fuel and weighs just 119 kg. The seat height has been kept at 795 mm which is generous for riders of all heights. Its suspension kit includes telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock, adjustable for preload at the rear.

It is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon as the company already sells the Aerox 155 in India which retails in the same segment.

