2022 Yamaha FZS25 likely to be launched in India soon

2022 Yamaha FZS25 likely to be launched in India soon

2022 Yamaha FZS25 is may sport a new exterior paint theme to give it a refreshed look.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jan 2022, 11:57 AM
Representational file photo of Yamaha FZ 250.

India Yamaha Motor recently announced the launch of the new DLX trim for the FZ S FI motorcycle and now the company is likely to launch the new 2022 FZS25 in the Indian market soon, dealer sources have told HT Auto. Although there is no official communication from the firm's end yet.

The new motorcycle is likely to sport a new exterior paint theme to give it a refreshed look. Apart from new colours, the rest of the details are likely to remain the same. 

(Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 performance scooter becomes costlier in India)

The yearly refreshed model is expected to feature the same 250cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 20bhp of maximum power and 20.1Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to same five-speed gearbox.

The Japanese automaker might also update the feature list on the motorcycle which currently includes full-LED lighting, LCD console and dual-channel ABS.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the updated model may cost marginally higher than the pricing of the existing model which retails from 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to go head to head against the Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar F250, and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 bikes. 

(Also Read: Ex Yamaha Partha Choudhary joins LML as COO, will push brand towards e-mobility)

Meanwhile the company has recently rolled out the new EMF electric scooter for the Taiwan. This scooter has been developed in collaboration with Gogoro. And it is the second from the house of Yamaha after the EC-05 which was first globally revealed back in 2019. (More details here)

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2022, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India Yamaha FZS25 2022 FZS25
