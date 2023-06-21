This 265-foot-long luxury yacht is nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 21, 2023

A UK based company has developed a concept luxury yacht - Decadence

 It has a design inspired by the race cars of the 1920s

Its design is made possible by small-waterplane-area-twin-hull or SWATH

The shape gives it functional advantages such as making it more stable on water

 It minimizes the amount of hull or the floaty bit at the sea's surface

The yacht is so huge that a lot of staff will be needed to operate it

The yacht's size could make it difficult to find a marina berth

The makers believe the boat is so stable that it will not be required to be berthed

The yacht gets inflatable wing sails, which help it move around with ease
