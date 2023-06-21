This 265-foot-long luxury yacht is nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty

A UK based company has developed a concept luxury yacht - Decadence
It has a design inspired by the race cars of the 1920s
Its design is made possible by small-waterplane-area-twin-hull or SWATH
The shape gives it functional advantages such as making it more stable on water
It minimizes the amount of hull or the floaty bit at the sea's surface
The yacht is so huge that a lot of staff will be needed to operate it
The yacht's size could make it difficult to find a marina berth
The makers believe the boat is so stable that it will not be required to be berthed
The yacht gets inflatable wing sails, which help it move around with ease