2022 Indian Chief lineup teased ahead of launch in India

Indian Motorcycle is gearing up to introduce its new 2022 Chief model range in the country. The motorcycle maker from America has teased the arrival of the new range on its social media channels, indicating that the launch is nearby.

The 2022 Indian Chief lineup is likely to go on sale in the Indian market this August. The 2022 Indian Chief comprises six models globally. Out of these, Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited run on the same 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin motor. This engine has been rated to churn out 162 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that powers a range of other models previously sold in the country.

The new 2022 lineup from Indian Motorcycle will feature new model iterations, technology upgrades, and a robust offering of Indian Motorcycle accessories, which are already available at the company's official stores in India.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the company has already announced in the past that prices for the new 2022 Chief range will start from ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

At this price tag, the Indian Chief Dark Horse will be sold in the country, making it the most affordable bagger slated out of the three Indian models. Taking the foreign pricing of the models into account, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse could be placed somewhere around ₹25 lakh mark, while the Super Chief limited may carry a ₹26 lakh price tag.

Apart from the new 2022 Chief models, the company will also reintroduce the new FTR range in India. The same has received some significant updates already