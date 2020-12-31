2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure to get adaptive cruise control

KTM’s upcoming 1290 Super Adventure model is going to get a number of major updates for 2021, suggests leaked details via the company’s model page which went live for a short period of time while testing.

The updated ADV will continue with its R and S variants as found on the current model. It will house an updated BS 6-compliant engine with a completely reworked exhaust system. The new powertrain will include a new header pipe set up that connects to two catalytic converters. In terms of overall output, the power remains the same at 160hp, but the peak torque has gone down marginally from 140 Nm to 138 Nm. The motorcycle has also been updated with a twin-radiator unit instead of the single unit which functions on the current model. KTM has also redesigned the airbox for easy access to the air filter element.

The updated model uses a chrome-molybdenum steel trellis frame with laser-cut tubes and forged elements. While the steering head has been moved backwards, the engine unit sits slightly forward within the frame. The length of the swingarm has also been increased slightly. The updated motorcycle also features a lowered seat. While the R-spec model gets 0.4 inches lower seat, the S features a seat that is adjustable from 33.4 to 34.2 inches.

Cycleparts including brakes and suspension remain the same as found on the current model. Also, the electronics package sees no major tweaks either, save for the new radar-based adaptive cruise control system which will be limited to the S variant. It also features a larger instrument screen which measures at 7-inch.

The updated model is expected to make its public debut by the end-2021.