2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS 6 to launch in India soon. Gets teased officially

Isuzu Motors is gearing up to launch the new 2021 D-Max V-Cross SUV pickup in the Indian market. The company has now teased the vehicle before it goes on sale in India.

The teaser image throws light on the front fascia as well as the side body of the pickup. The same model was also spotted at a local dealership suggesting that the price announcement can take place anytime soon now.

The updated D-Max V-Cross SUV will feature a BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit which will be offered as a replacement to the 2.5-litre motor featured on the already discontinued iteration of the pickup. The new 1.9-litre diesel unit will push out 150 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option could include a six-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from an updated powertrain, the updates will be almost negligible on the new SUV. The basic exterior design and styling will remain unchanged even in the latest BS 6 iteration. On the outside, the SUV will come with a two-piece chrome grille which will be flanked by a pair of L-shaped LED DRLs at the front. Down below will sit fog lights as found on its predecessor. The exterior highlights will also include contrast coloured ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked tail lights.

Inside the cabin, the SUV will come kitted with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an analogue instrument console. The all-black interior theme will also continue on the new model. Key safety features on the new D-Max include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and a speed alert system.