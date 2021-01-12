Top Sections
2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorcycle comes integrated with the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India

2 min read . 02:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be available through Honda's BigWing Topline dealerships.
  • It gets Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday launched the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports at a starting price of 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Like other premium offerings, the new Africa Twin will also be available through Honda's BigWing Topline dealerships. The new 2021 model gets new color options in both DCT & Manual transmission variants.

Announcing the bookings for 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said," Inheriting the “go anywhere" spirit, Africa Twin is one of the most popular machines among long all-terrain and weekend tourers alike. Africa Twin tribe has been growing successfully in India and the introduction of the latest version - 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports will inspire many adventure seekers to explore the new destinations never taken before!"

Powering the new Africa Twin Adventure Sports is a 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine that's known to deliver power and torque of 73Kw and 103 Nm, respectively. The transmission options on the bike include a six-speed manual as well as Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) unit.

The bike also gets a Lithium-Ion battery that is claimed to offer 1.6 times longer shelf life and four times longer durability in comparison to a conventional battery. It also features a bolt-on aluminium subframe and swingarm inspired by Honda's Dakar machine CRF450R moto-crosser.

The updated model gets Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

The new 2021Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorcycle comes integrated with the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and expanded 7 level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).