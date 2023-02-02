Hero Xoom first ride review: Sporty vibe

There is much chatter about electric scooters these days that it’s easy to forget about 110 and 125 cc scooters. Even Hero MotoCorp, the world’s biggest two-wheeler maker volumes, has introduced the Vida electric sub-brand. But then the company has gone ahead and launched the new Hero Xoom 110 cc scooter as well.

While electrics may be the future, the ICE scooter segment continues to bring in big volumes and there’s no denying that the segment remains extremely relevant. That’s why Hero has focused its attention back on the 110 cc segment and with the new Xoom, the company is looking to grab a bigger chunk of the market. The Hero Xoom holds a lot of promise with its stylish design, peppy motor and an industry-first feature. Can it deliver on the promise though? Let’s find out.

Watch: Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing

Hero Xoom - Design

The Hero Xoom 110 gets playful styling with a clear intent to attract new-age buyers. The dual-tone gloss-finished front apron looks sporty and there are plenty of cuts and creases for a sharp look. The H-shaped LED DRL grabs the most attention followed by the projector-lens LED headlamp, while the small flyscreen adds a sporty touch. The Xoom gets a fibre-glass body and the sharp styling extends to the side panels as well. The integrated rear grab rail is cleverly done and lends a clutter-free look to the scooter. At the rear, the H-theme continues with the LED taillight, complemented by the exposed engine at the side, while completing the package are the new premium diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines

Small details like brushed aluminium plastic panels, 3D logo and badging, and the exhaust muffler cover, all add a premium touch to the package. The switchgear feels familiar borrowed from other Hero offerings, while the plastic quality is decent too. Everything feels sturdy but we’d really like to see how the scooter holds up after a year’s usage.

The cornering lights work well and respond when the scooter leans into a corner

Hero Xoom - Cornering Lights a world-first feature

But Hero Xoom’s standout feature is the corner bending lights. The unit is industry-first and hasn’t been seen on any mass-market scooter before. This makes the Xoom, the first 110 cc offering to globally get the same. The two-wheeler giant calls it Hero Intelligent Cornering Light (HICL) and the system uses sensors and a gyroscope to activate the cornering lights as soon as you lean the scooter into a corner.

Hero says that it’s intended to enhance safety for the rider and pedestrian and the feature illuminates the road slightly. The feature does work fine with the slight illumination aiding your peripheral vision to a certain extent. Interestingly, nearly all of the lighting on the Xoom gets LEDs but the indicators continue to get conventional bulbs, which feels more like a cost-cutting measure.

The digital console is easy to read and loaded with information. The blue backlit illumination is specific to the top ZX variant while the base variants get orange illumination

Hero Xoom - Features

While the cornering lights are certainly the big feature on the scooter, the Hero Xoom is also pretty loaded on the equipment list. Hero offers i3S as standard, which is the brand’s start-stop system, aimed to improve efficiency in stop-and-go traffic. You also get an all-digital console, a first for a Hero scooter with Bluetooth connectivity. Missed call alerts, SMS alerts, real-time mileage indicator, and a lot more is packed into this cubby digital console. The scooter comes with a USB charging slot as standard along with an open glovebox to improve stowage space.

The under-seat storage stands at 19.2 litres and comes with a small LED light. The unit can fit a small bag or even a half-face helmet, while a full-face helmet may not be possible. You do not get an external fuel-filler lid on the Xoom, which may seem a step back for the otherwise modern scooter. But Hero says that’s been done to keep the overall size compact to retain the sportiness when riding.

Hero Xoom - Ergonomics

In terms of ergonomics, the scooter is largely designed for comfort. The seat is long and wide to accommodate two average-sized adults easily. It’s low as well, so keeping your feet flat on the ground will hardly be an issue. The flat floorboard is decently sized to fit even larger feet like mine but the overall space feels too compact to carry anything bigger than a small backpack. The light weight makes the Xoom easy to handle when parked, which many new riders will appreciate.

The Hero Xoom lags in low-end power but makes up for a strong mid-range

Hero Xoom - Performance

Hero MotoCorp says the Xoom gets a new chassis that’s lighter while power comes from an updated 109 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor. The unit produces 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit. Despite being light, the scooter is tuned for efficiency over outright power delivery, so initial acceleration gets a little disappointing. The scooter takes a bit to get going but the mid-range is where it stands most impressive.

Get it up to about 30 kmph and that’s where the rolling acceleration is very nice. The speedometer needle climbs quickly and you are sitting well over 80 kmph in no time. It’s not blisteringly fast by any means but quick enough to do occasional highway runs with ease. What’s also impressive is just how comfortable and stable it feels at high speeds. This is a light scooter at about 109 kg but the longer wheelbase at 1,300 mm makes for better high-speed stability and the bigger 12-inch alloy wheels further help find a more settled riding experience. The wider 100/80 section rear tyre on the ZX variant also helps bring more stability to the scooter.

The updated engine feels far more refined than the ones on Hero’s older scooters. Power delivery is sublime for the most part but we did feel mild buzzing around the floorboard at speeds above 70 kmph.

The chassis is nimble on the Hero Xoom and complements the zippy motor. There's a fine balance between the ride and handling too

Hero Xoom - Ride & Handling

While the motor is zippy, the chassis is nimble on the Xoom. The compact proportions make the model easily flick-able and handling traffic takes minimal effort. The bigger wheels also allow for more confident cornering on the scooter. Hero has also found a good balance between the ride quality and handling with the suspension setup.

The front suspension is stable and gobbles up undulations easily while the rear is progressive and absorbs bad patches rather well. It’s not too plush but has a nice and progressive feel to it, especially at the rear. The braking performance too feels progressive but does not offer the sharpest bite that we were looking for.

The lack of an external fuel filler lid may seem like a step back but isn't a deal breaker

Hero Xoom - Prices

Prices start at ₹68,599, going up to ₹76,699 (ex-showroom and introductory). There are three variants on offer. These prices are very competitive and make the Xoom one of the most affordable 110 cc scooters on sale right now. The top-end variant is only slightly more expensive than the Honda Activa which starts at about ₹74,000.

The Xoom brings a fresh perspective to the 110 cc segment after a while and some novelty too, both of which work well in its favour

Hero Xoom - Verdict

There are very few sporty 110 cc scooters on sale right and that gives the Hero Xoom a novelty factor right there. It's nimble, peppy and quite loaded on the feature front, all of these attributes work well for the younger customer base, which is the core target of the company. What seals the deal though are the highly competitive prices that will make you reconsider buying some more expensive 110 cc offerings or even electric scooters. That's a win for sure!

